With folded hands, Kejriwal appeals PM Modi to let MCD polls take place on time
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed disappointment at postponement of Municipal Corporation Elections in the national capital and stressed that postponing elections will weaken the democratic system
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed disappointment at the postponement of Municipal Corporation Elections in the national capital and stressed that postponing elections will weaken the democratic system. The chief minister also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hand to let the civic polls take place.
Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. Srivastava also informed that the Centre was planning to introduce a bill in the Budget Session of Parliament to unify the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.
Kejriwal also said that people are alleging that it was just an excuse to postpone the MCD elections as the BJP would lose to AAP.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 09 said that BJP know that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win over 250 seats and are making an excuse of unification of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The three Municipal Corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation - are currently in BJP's control.
In 2017 MCD Elections, BJP swept the polls to Delhi's three municipal corporations, North, East and South winning 181 seats out of 270 seats. The AAP with 48 seats finished second, Congress with 29 seats third.
