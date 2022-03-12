With folded hands, Kejriwal appeals PM Modi to let MCD polls take place on time

Earlier, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said that the Centre has deferred the announcement of polling dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. Srivastava also informed that the Centre was planning to introduce a bill in the Budget Session of Parliament to unify the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

Kejriwal also said that people are alleging that it was just an excuse to postpone the MCD elections as the BJP would lose to AAP.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 09 said that BJP know that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win over 250 seats and are making an excuse of unification of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.