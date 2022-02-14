Withdraw recovery notices to anti-CAA protestors or we will quash it: Supreme Court to UP

Withdraw the proceedings or we will quash it for being in violation of the law laid down by this court, the bench said. The bench gave the UP government time till February 18 to act upon the suggestion.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by one Parwaiz Arif Titu seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by the district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) agitations in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state to respond to it.