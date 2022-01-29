Yediyurappa's daughter found hanging in apartment

The granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was found dead at her home in Bengaluru on January 28. Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru. According to the reports, she had left her nine-month-old baby in the other room of the flat before committing suicide.

Meanwhile, High Ground police have lodged a case of unnatural death following the complaint by her husband Dr Neeraj. The police are awaiting the statements from the family of Soundarya on ascertaining what made her take the extreme step.

The incident came to light at 10.30 a.m. when maid came to wake her up for breakfast. When she didn't open the door of her room, the maid informed her husband Dr Neeraj and others. The apartment staff arrived and saw her body hanging from the balcony and informed the police. Though she was rushed to hospital immediately, the doctors declared her dead at arrival. The couple have been staying in the apartment for two-and-a-half years. Dr Neeraj had left the house at 8 a.m. this morning.

Soundarya, the daughter of Yediyurappa' daughter Padmavathi, got married to Dr Neeraj in 2018 and the couple had studied in the same medical college in the city. Dr Soundarya worked at the Bowring hospital as an Assistant Professor and she was a practicing doctor. Her husband Dr Neeraj, a Radiologist worked at the M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem the report of which has been generated and submitted to the tehsildar, he stated. The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy.