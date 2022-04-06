Zomato, Swiggy involved in unfair biz practices, what it means for customers?

The antiregulatory body said that the alleged preferential treatment given to brands in which these platforms have an equity or revenue interest could create barriers for the restaurant to compete on fair terms.

“A conflict of interest situation has arisen in the present case, both with regard to Swiggy as well as Zomato… which may come in the way of them acting as neutral platforms,” the CCI said in an order.

The National Restaurant Association of India also alleged that the commission charged by the platforms from restaurants “are to the tune of 20% to 30%, which are extremely exorbitant”.