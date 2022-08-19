50% of companies planning job cuts amid economic downturn: Report

This comes as no surprise, after a frenzy of hiring and a tight labour market over the past few years, as "executives see the distinction between having people and having people with the right skills".



"For example, 50 per cent of all respondents are reducing their overall headcount, 46 per cent are dropping or reducing signing bonuses and 44 per cent are rescinding offers," the report revealed.



More than 32,000 tech workers have been laid off in the US till July, including at Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Meta (formerly Facebook), and the worst has not been over yet for the tech sector that has seen massive stock sell-off.



In India, more than 25,000 startup workers have lost jobs since the pandemic began -- and more than 12,000 have been fired this year.



The PwC report mentioned that these precautionary actions are more in certain industries.



"Consumer markets and technology, media and telecommunications companies, for example, are more likely to invest in automation to address labour shortages," the PwC report mentioned.



At the same time, healthcare is seeing bigger talent challenges than other industries and is more focused on rehiring employees who have recently left.



The global consulting firm last month polled more than 700 US executives and board members across industries.