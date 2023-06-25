A diaspora divided in the United Kingdom

In Britain, to which Indians have migrated for 400 years, the influx sped up significantly in the 1950s—with a working class influx from Punjab of largely Sikhs—and this trend has persisted in some form or the other.

The next major new source of immigration was East Africa in the early 1970s. This was principally a PIO relocation (for persons of Indian origin), mostly of Gujaratis who were British nationals and were effectively hounded out by post-colonial black regimes, especially by the tyrannical Idi Amin in Uganda.

The United Kingdom typically adopted a policy of divide and rule between its Indian subjects and Africans, arguably favouring the more compliant first and thereby causing resentment among the indigenous people. While East African Indians are predominant among the PIOs, others have come from the West Indies, South-East Asia and southern Africa.

The most recent movement of Indians has, of course, been that of a skilled workforce of bankers and managers and software specialists. They are the high-salaried, upwardly mobile post-1991 liberalisation generation.

Lastly, there is a section of students who attend higher studies at British universities, subsequently secure a job and succeed in staying back.

These various demographics have never been completely united, being culturally diverse, having language barriers and possessing different aspirations. In recent decades, their interests have coincided only in their enthusiasm for Bollywood films and the Indian cricket team.