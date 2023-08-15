Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

The international mission in Afghanistan, which started in 2001 following the September 11 terrorist attacks, eventually collapsed on August 15, 2021. On this day, the fundamentalist Islamist Taliban were able to return to power after the rushed withdrawal of foreign troops, led by the US.

Under chaotic conditions, Germany's Bundeswehr armed forces evacuated both Germans and Afghans who had cooperated for many years in military and civilian capacities. But many locals could not be rescued straight away. In a government declaration, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised support:

"We continue to make every effort to help Afghans leave the country, in particular those who have stood by Germany as local staff of the Federal Armed Forces, the police, and aid organizations — people who have worked for a safe, free country with prospects for the future."

However, two years after this pledge, thousands of former local support staff, their families, and other vulnerable people are still waiting to come to Germany. Alongside government agencies, a multitude of civil society organizations are also looking after at-risk Afghans.