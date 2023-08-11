African Union calls for release of ousted Niger president

The African Union (AU) has called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger who was ousted in a coup at the end of July.

"The president of the Commission [of the African Union] calls for the immediate release of President Bazoum," Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement published on Friday.

He also called on the "international community to concretely pool their efforts to save the life and moral and physical integrity of President Mohamed Bazoum."