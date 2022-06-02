Albania begins month-long presidency of UNSC

Albania has started its month-long, rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.



According to the Council's programme of work for the month, Albania plans to organise two signature events -- an open debate on strengthening accountability and justice for violations of international law; and a ministerial-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda in contexts of political turmoil and seizures of power by force, reports Xinhua news agency.



African issues include briefing and consultations on the UN Office in Central Africa and the Lord's Resistance Army, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic, the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the mandate renewal of the authorization for member states to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya, bound to or from Libya.



Middle East issues include a briefing on the secretary-general's report on the implementation of Resolution 2231 of 2015, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program.