Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charge to be dropped

Prosecutors in the southwestern US state of New Mexico plan to drop charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin, the actor's attorneys said on Thursday.

Charges had been brought against Baldwin in January over the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust."

The actor was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.