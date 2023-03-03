Another reflection of divisions at international fora: UN chief's spokesperson on no joint communique

Blinken told a news conference in New Delhi that Russia and China were the two countries that did not support a joint communique at the meeting.

“Well, we are not a party to the meeting. I think this is obviously in no way a reflection on the hosts, and on the efforts of India as the host of the G20. Since we're not at the table, it is not for us to proportion, blame and to analyse where the issue may be. It is yet however another reflection of the divisions we see in a number of international fora,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Thursday.

Dujarric was responding to a question on the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting without a joint communique and Washington putting the blame for this on Moscow and Beijing. On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Blinken and Lavrov spoke briefly face to face-for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

“I told the Russian foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in the world and our relationship, the US will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control just as the US and the Soviet Union did at the height of the Cold War,” Blinken said.