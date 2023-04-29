Are Ukrainian children being illegally brought to Belarus?

In October 2022, state secretary of the Russian-Belarusian Union State Dmitry Mtsentsev visited the "Dubrava" children's camp near Minsk, which is owned by Belaruskali. He said that "tens of millions of rubles have been allocated to the project" and that the work would continue. "We were happy to support the children's trip to Belarus via Rostov," Mtsentsev said. He added that the aim was to help the children "forget their difficult experiences and realize their dreams" so that they can become "dependable citizens of their country."