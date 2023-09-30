Asian Games: Five talking points so far

'Queen Wen' reigns supreme

US Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen won gold for China in the women's singles tennis, beating compatriot Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-4 in the final and adding to her maiden WTA title which she won in Palermo, Italy, in July.

"Palermo was my personal achievement," said the 20-year-old world number 23, fondly known as "Queen Wen" by her growing army of fans. "That title [was important] because I did poorly in the previous two Grand Slams and I needed to play some lower-level tournaments to earn more points.

"But this feels different because here I'm representing my country. For the Asian Games we worked hard and did a lot of preparation because we regard this competition as very important."