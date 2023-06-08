Australia plans ban on Nazi-era swastika, SS symbol

Australia's federal government said on Thursday that it would introduce laws to the parliament next week banning public displays and sales of Nazi hate symbols, citing a rise in far-right activities at home.

The bill will ban the Nazi swastika, probably the most recognizable symbol used by the Nazis, and the insignia of the Schutstaffel (SS), the Nazi party's paramilitary wing that became instrumental in running German concentration and extermination camps during the Holocaust, from being used on flags or armbands or to be printed on clothing.

"We've seen, very sadly, a rise in people displaying these vile symbols, which are symbols that have no place in Australia," Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus told Channel Seven television, one of several interviews on the issue he gave on Thursday.