Belt and Road: Just how successful is Xi's 'Chinese Dream'?

China is hosting its third Belt and Road summit this week, marking the 10th anniversary of its iconic Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Worldwide leaders and representatives from over 100 countries are gathering in Beijing, which may yet include Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Putin is keen on intensifying relations with China and show that he is not isolated internationally, Russia expert at the University of Leipzig, Alexei Chigadaev, told DW.

Whether Putin will attend or not, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's presence is guaranteed as Chinese President Xi Jinping heralds a milestone for his "Chinese Dream."

In 2013, shortly after becoming president, Xi proposed the ambitious concept of "One Belt One Road", which has since been recognized as the core of China's "major country diplomacy" and an important strategy for realizing the "Chinese Dream."

Ten years on, the BRI has expanded to Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, far exceeding the scale of the ancient Silk Road, but it seems to be facing more challenges than ever before.

According to Germany's Strategy on China, Beijing's political initiatives, such as the BRI, provide the framework for China's political and geoeconomic relations on all continents. For example, in some countries, infrastructure loans have contributed to unsustainable levels of debt and have created strong political dependencies.