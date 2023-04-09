His grandfather was Pablo Picasso: Bernard Ruiz-Picasso

Picasso passed away in 1973. Then my father passed away two years later, unfortunately. And my half sister Marina lost a brother who committed suicide in 1973. All that was pretty sad. So six of us were left: Maya, Paloma, Claude, Jacqueline, Picasso's widow, Marina and I. The lawyers and the French government had created the idea of "dation" — using artworks to pay inheritance tax — which was a very good system. I think it was Georges Pompidou who initiated it in his time as president. So the Picasso Museum in Paris got a beautiful collection. The family also donated his private collection including paintings by Cezanne, Matisse and all the archives. So we gave them a lot of documents which enabled them to reconstruct the life and work of Picasso.