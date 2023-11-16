Biden and Xi hash out economic rivalry at rare talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a rare face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The two leaders met outside of San Francisco for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Biden said the purpose of the meeting was "to understand each other."

"As always, there's no substitute to face-to-face discussions," he said, adding that he and Xi "haven't always agreed" in the past.

Following the four-hour meeting, Biden said talks with Xi made "real progress."

"I value the conversation I had today with President Xi," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter. "And today, we made real progress.