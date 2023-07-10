Biden arrives in London ahead of NATO summit

US President Joe Biden began his three-nation Europe trip after arriving in London on Sunday.

He is set to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Monday, after which he will visit King Charles at Windsor Castle.

The talks with King Charles are expected to include climate initiatives.

On Monday night, Biden will travel to Lithuanian capital Vilnius ahead of talks with NATO leaders slated for June 11 and 12.