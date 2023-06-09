Biden, Sunak announce new US-UK economic partnership

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in the White House on Thursday for wide-ranging talks.

The two leaders have had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but Thursday's talks mark his first White House visit as British premier.

The pair sought to demonstrate that the relations between their two countries were as strong as ever, even after recent political and economic turmoil in London, with Sunak being the third British prime minister that Biden has dealt with since he took office in 2021.