Boris Johnson battles to survive in politics

The drama was preceded by the eight-member Committee publishing an interim report, to which Johnson responded with a 52-page denial; the Committee, five hours before the hearing, updated its latest opinion. In a prepared statement before his fellow MPs—who are called upon, as Chair Harriet Harman put it, to leave their ‘party interests at the door of the Committee’—he said: “Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.

He did not deny that gatherings had taken place where alcohol was served. But justified these as being “essential for work purposes”, thank you parties, to lift staff morale after in one instance the departure of a cabinet secretary and in another the resignations of his chief of staff and director of communications in what he described as “acrimonious” circumstances.

He also did not refute the charge that existing Covid rules were imperfectly followed, suggesting “unsocially distanced farewell gatherings” were permitted, pointing to mitigating provisions in the guidelines that had been set out accompanying the rules. He pleaded: “We were following the guidance to the best of our ability”. To this, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Johnson’s Conservative party Committee member, quipped: “I’m bound to say that if you had said all that at the time to the House of Commons, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here, but you didn’t.”

Johnson, however, refused to accept that any of the assemblies were social functions, not even a drinks get-together in the Downing Street garden attended by his wife Carrie, where 200 people had been invited (though only about 40 turned up) when the ceiling for open-air meets was categorically 20.

London’s Metropolitan Police slapped 126 £100 penalties on offenders for various violations, including Johnson and Rishi Sunak, now prime minister, for a mini birthday bash in Downing Street’s cabinet room. One party the night before the late Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 stretched into the early hours, with music, dancing and consumption of suitcases of hard liquor.

Johnson has since developed a dislike for Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor of the exchequer in July 2022 was the beginning of the end for Johnson as prime minister. The ‘accused’ undisguisedly attempted to drag in his once protégé into his corner by saying, if it was ‘obvious’ to the Committee that there had been rule-breaking at No. 10, then it would also be ‘obvious’ to others, including Sunak.

What happens next? The Committee will now collate Johnson’s testimony with the evidence it has gathered over the past 11 months. Its verdict is expected to be published by the summer. The pronouncement will determine whether Johnson was in contempt of the Commons. If it concludes that he was, then it will recommend appropriate sanction.

Whatever the ruling, the whole of the Commons will then debate the findings; and founded on a free vote, pass a motion for or against it. Johnson maintained it would be ‘utterly insane’ if the Committee found him to be in contempt of Parliament. He expected to be ‘exonerated’ as, according to him, there was no evidence against him.

The Privileges Committee generally reaches its opinions by consensus, if not unanimously. With four of the eight members being Conservatives, notwithstanding their commitment to impartiality, the political editor of the right-wing Spectator magazine felt Johnson might be spared the worst. In other words, he may not be exposed to the ignominy of losing his parliamentary seat. The left-of-centre Guardian seemed to concur: ‘sources suggested it was possible they (the Committee) could recommend a sanction just short of that required to prompt a by-election’.

Johnson poses the greatest threat to the Indian-origin Sunak’s continuance as prime minister. If the sanction is relatively mild, he will most likely mount a challenge to dislodge the incumbent. A significant section of the Conservative rank and file still prefer him to the lacklustre and politically lightweight Sunak. They think Johnson’s connect with voters and campaign technique will narrow the margin of what looks like an unavoidable defeat to Labour in next year’s general election.