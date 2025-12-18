Brazil Senate passes Bill that may reduce Bolsonaro's 27-year prison term

Brazil’s Senate has approved legislation that could sharply reduce the prison terms of those convicted over the January 2023 attempt to overturn the country’s democratic order — a move that may significantly benefit former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for his role in the failed coup.

The Bill had earlier cleared the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, and will now be sent to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for assent. The government, however, has made it clear that the legislation is unlikely to survive in its current form. Lula is expected to veto the Bill, setting the stage for a fresh institutional confrontation between Congress, the executive and the judiciary.

Gleisi Hoffmann, Lula’s minister of institutional relations, said on Wednesday evening that the president would reject the legislation, describing it as a direct challenge to the Supreme Court’s rulings. “Those convicted of attacking democracy must pay for their crimes,” Hoffmann said in a post on X, calling the bill “a sign of disrespect for the Supreme Court and a serious setback to laws that protect democracy”.

Legal experts have also indicated that even if Congress were to override a presidential veto, the law would almost certainly face constitutional challenges before the Supreme Court, which has taken a central role in prosecuting those involved in the 8 January 2023 insurrection in Brasília.

The proposed legislation revises sentencing rules for defendants convicted on multiple charges arising from the same criminal episode — a change that would apply directly to Bolsonaro. The former president was convicted of attempting to abolish the democratic rule of law and leading a coup attempt after supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace days after Lula’s inauguration.