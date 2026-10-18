Britain itching to return to the EU

In a referendum held in 2016, Britain voted by a small margin to exit the European Union. As expected, the move lowered trade growth and trade turnover. As external demand slipped, so did production. Unemployment rose. Britain’s GDP took a big hit.

A decade later, Britons have realised Brexit was a mistake. Recent opinion polls indicate that if a plebiscite were held today, Britons would vote decisively in favour of reintegration with the EU.

Two years ago, Britain’s Labour party swept to power with a landslide. Their prime minister, Keir Starmer, sensed his people’s desire to reintegrate, but Labour’s election manifesto had ruled this out. It was a pledge Starmer couldn’t dishonour, but he smoothened trade with the EU for some essential goods.

His successor, Andy Burnham, has been more forthright about the need for Britain to close ranks with the EU. This week, in a speech in the House of Commons—Britain’s Lok Sabha—he confirmed there will be a summit between the UK and the EU on 20 November to explore their future relations.

“If we are serious about promoting growth, controlling immigration, upholding our values and security, it is a conversation we must have,” he said. He emphasised, “Our immediate priority is securing a successful outcome at the summit, and I believe we should then set up a serious dialogue about the different options for our relationship in the long term.”

He adhered to Starmer’s position that there will be no return to the EU before the next general election, which is due in 2029, but it is within Burnham’s powers to call a snap election to hasten the process. He hinted as much by saying, “At every stage, the British people will be the boss, and I am clear that public opinion currently supports a pragmatic approach like the one I am suggesting.”