C919: Chinese-built passenger jet completes first flight

China's first domestically produced passenger jet made its maiden commercial flight on Sunday when a China Eastern Airlines C919 flew from Shanghai to Beijing.

The journey marks a milestone in the nation's decades-long effort to compete with Western rivals in the aviation sector.

Red tickets, themed meal for passengers

The C919 plane took off from Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai at 10:32 a.m. local time (0232 GMT), bound for Beijing Capital Airport, according to flight tracker app Variflight.

State broadcaster CCTV said the jetliner was carrying 130 passengers.