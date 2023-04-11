California rolls back caste-bias case partially, right-wing Hindus claim victory

California state has dropped its allegations of caste-based bias by two Indian-descent employees of IT giant Cisco but will continue the larger case against the company.



California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing had filed this case in 2020 based on a complaint from an unidentified employee of the company making it the first case of caste-based discrimination reported in the US.



This case went on to be seen as a confirmation of the existence of a typically South Asian form of discrimination in the US and it was subsequently cited in support of moves to add this practice to the list of banned grounds for bias elsewhere in the country such as in Seattle.



The California civil rights department (CRD) filed its request for "partial dismissal" in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara on Monday.



"Only the two individual defendants are being dismissed," said the department's press office in response to a request for clarification. "CRD's case against Cisco remains ongoing. We will continue to vigorously litigate the matter on behalf of the people of California."



The lawsuit by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing was filed against Cisco System Inc in 2020 on the basis of a complaint from a Indian-descent Dalit employee of the company who had alleged caste-based discrimination against him by two of his supervisors - also of India-descent - and alleged retaliation when he complained.



The suit was filed against the company - Cisco Systems Inc; and the two supervisors - Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella.



