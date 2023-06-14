Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

China has been upping its diplomatic charm offensive in the Middle East in recent weeks, framing itself as a peacemaker between longstanding rivals in the region.

After brokering a landmark deal, helping Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic ties on April 6, Beijing is now trying to facilitate peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Following calls with top Israeli and Palestinian officials, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged all parties to remain "calm" while calling for "restraint," emphasizing peace talks and implementing the two-state solution.