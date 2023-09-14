Can India mediate the conflict between Russia and the West?

At the G20 summit in New Delhi last week, India persuaded the US and Europe to soften wording of the joint communique on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so that the summit could provide consensus on addressing the concerns of poorer countries, including global debt, food security and climate financing.

Without a dissenting note, the world's 20 biggest economies formally adopted a joint declaration.

The language used in the Delhi document was markedly softer on Russia than that used in the Bali declaration from last year's G20, which "deplored in the strongest terms" Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine.

After this year's G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed satisfaction "we were able to prevent the West's attempts to 'Ukrainize' the summit agenda."