Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Pakistan is several months away from general elections, but the nomination of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as the interim prime minister has already raised questions about the neutrality of his government and the likelihood of fair and transparent polls.

Kakar's critics say his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has close ties with Pakistan's powerful military political establishment, with some alleging cabinet members were picked by the military.

The BAP has vehemently rejected these allegations and says the caretaker government was formed in line with the constitutional process.

Under Pakistani law, after a term of government ends or is dissolved, a caretaker government is set up in consultation with the outgoing prime minister and the opposition leader. Together, they vet the names of various candidates for the position of caretaker prime minister.