Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh activist

Canada on Monday ordered an Indian diplomat to leave the country as it investigates the killing of a prominent Sikh leader who was shot in British Columbia in June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that an investigation into "credible allegations" that Indian state actors could be behind the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was ongoing.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other."

"As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat," Melanie said without taking names.