Canada: Quebec wildfire smoke reaches major US cities

The French-speaking province has become the latest wildfire hotspot in the country. Smoke from the fires has travelled as far away as New York, significantly hindering visibility and prompting air quality alerts. Quebec has been plagued with some 160 wildfires, making it the latest hotspot in Canada, where wildfires have been eating up swathes of land in different locations for weeks.

Some 110 of the fires were deemed out of control, with evacuations ongoing in northern Quebec's largest town.

The western Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) north of Montreal was hit the hardest.