'Candid' border talks between prime minister Modi and China president Xi Jinping

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping had a rare and "candid" meeting to ease tensions along their disputed frontier, Beijing said on Friday, 25 August.

China and India have long been at loggerheads over their disputed border in the Himalayas, and relations deteriorated even further after dozens of soldiers were killed in a 2020 border clash.

Thursday's meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg was the first time Modi brought up the issue directly with Xi.

"President Xi stressed that improving China–India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples," a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Friday.