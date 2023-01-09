Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf

Alireza Firouzja also no longer represents his homeland when he sits at the chessboard. A year ago, the Iranian chess pro was the youngest player ever to reach an Elo rating — used to indicate playing strength in chess — of 2800. By comparison, Norwegian chess star Magnus Carlsen currently holds the highest rating in the world at 2859. At the age of only 18, Firouzja was ranked second in the world. However, the top talent already left his home country in 2019 and has been competing for France since 2021.