China: Beijing floods devastate city, kill dozens

Dozens of people have been killed by floods and collapsed buildings in China's capital, Beijing, after weeks of rain. Thousands of homes have also been destroyed.Recent heavy flooding in the Chinese capital has left the city reeling as officials on Wednesday announced that the death toll had risen to 33, with 18 more still missing.

Beijing has been slammed by record rainfall in recent weeks, with the deluge causing havoc to infrastructure and destroying thousands of homes.

"I would like to express my deep condolences to those who died in the line of duty and the unfortunate victims," Xia Linmao, one of the city's vice mayors, said during a press conference, according to state broadcaster CCTV.