China is paying reputational cost for sitting on fence on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says Blinken

The purpose is not to cut off trade or investment from or with China. That's not the issue. The issue is focusing on specific areas of strategic importance including ports as well as telecommunications and other things that we have eyes on it and that we or they have the tools to do something about it, he said.

In response to a question, Blinken said that President Joe Biden made directly clear to President Xi Jinping that it would not be in China's interest to materially support Russia in this aggression or for that matter to undermine sanctions.

This is something we're looking at very, very carefully. I think you're seeing that China is having to deal with the significant reputational risk that it's already incurring by being seen as -- in the most charitable interpretation on the fence and more practically supportive of Russia, he said.

We can in a different session get into more detail. But for now, we're not seeing significant support by China for Russia's military actions, he said.