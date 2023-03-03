China slams Quad meeting held in New Delhi; opposes exclusivity

A joint statement issued after the meeting reaffirmed the four-nation grouping's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the principles of rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.



Responding to the Quad statement at a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China believes that state-to-state interactions should be in line with the trend of the time which is peace and development rather than exclusivity.



"We think that countries should do more to contribute to regional mutual trust, peace and regional stability," she said, reaffirming Beijing's oft-repeated opposition to Quad that it is an exclusive bloc aimed at containing China's rise.



In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.