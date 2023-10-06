Climate fund donations underwhelm ahead of COP28

Pledges for a UN climate fund that were made by several countries during a conference in the western German city of Bonn on Thursday have fallen shy of their target, authorities said.

The fund is earmarked for projects in developing countries to help them adapt to climate change and extreme weather between 2024 and 2027.

The pledges reached $9.3 billion (€8.8 billion), falling shy of the $10 billion target, and well below the $200 billion to $250 billion that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change estimated would be needed every year until 2030.