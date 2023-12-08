COP28: Is a tripling of nuclear energy workable?

The nuclear industry is delighted; environmentalists are divided. Twenty countries signed a pledge last weekend at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to triple their nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

The decision, by mostly European and North American countries, will mean that nuclear energy could go from meeting 10% of the world's current electricity needs to almost a third within 25 years.

The signature nations said they believe the world will not get to Net Zero without building more nuclear power stations, while the industry body World Nuclear Association hailed the move as “very significant.”

“This is the first time that heads of state have come together at a COP summit to set such a goal and stand up and tell the world the importance of nuclear in the transition to Net Zero,” Henry Preston, a spokesman for the World Nuclear Association. told DW.