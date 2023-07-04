Defiant Putin assures Asian leaders that Russia is stable

What did Putin tell the leaders?

The Russian leader said the Russian people were "consolidated as never before."

"Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and their elevated sense of

responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny."

The summit also holds particular importance for Moscow as it seeks to show that the West has failed to isolate it following the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia seeking to strengthen trade and diplomacy links elsewhere.

"Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions, and provocations," Putin said.

Putin thanked Asian leaders for their support for the Russian leadership as the failed rebellion unfolded.