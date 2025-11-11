Trump threatens $1 billion lawsuit against BBC over edited documentary

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion over what he describes as a “false and defamatory” portrayal in a Panorama documentary that has sparked a major crisis within the broadcaster and led to the resignation of two senior executives.

In a letter sent to the BBC, Trump’s lawyer Alejandro Brito demanded a full retraction of what he called “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements” contained in the programme Trump: A Second Chance?, aired a week before the 2024 US presidential election. The letter gives the BBC until Friday to issue a “full and fair” retraction and to “appropriately compensate President Trump for the harm caused” or face legal action in Florida.

“The BBC is on notice. PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY,” the letter warns. The broadcaster has yet to issue an official response, a report in Al Jazeera said.

The controversy centres on an edited clip in the documentary that appeared to show Trump urging his supporters to “fight like hell” immediately after telling them to “walk down to the Capitol”, suggesting he had directly incited the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

However, the original footage shows that Trump made the “fight like hell” comment nearly an hour later and in a different context, after calling on supporters to cheer on “our brave senators and congressmen and women”.