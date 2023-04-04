Eid prayers likely to be held at Srinagar Eidgah this year: Waqf board

The congregational Eid prayers are likely to be offered at the historic Eidgah here for the first time in three years, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board said on Tuesday.



Talking to reporters at the Eidgah after conducting a review of the preparations for the congregational prayers that are offered after the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi said if the weather permits, the prayers would be offered at the Eidgah this year.



"This year, the Eid namaz will be offered at the Eidgah.... There is a good atmosphere in Kashmir now and it is the administration's endeavour to have the Eid namaz at the Eidgah," she said.



Andrabi said all arrangements will be put in place so that the prayer is offered smoothly.



"Today, Kashmir wants peace, development and prosperity. Let us not think about the past," she added.



The Waqf board chairperson said the Eidgah is the face of the city and it will be developed and made better with proper facilities.



Eid prayers have not been offered at the Eidgah for the last three years as authorities were apprehensive of law-and-order problems.