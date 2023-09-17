Erdogan: Turkey can part ways with European Union

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara could "part ways" with the European Union, implying that his country is thinking about ending its EU membership bid.

"The European Union is trying to break away from Turkey," he told reporters in Istanbul before flying to New York, where he is to attend the 78th UN General Assembly.

"We will make our own evaluation of these developments, and if necessary we could part ways with the European Union," Erdogan said when asked about the contents of a European Parliament report on Turkey.

Erdogan's statement on Saturday came more than a week after Turkey's foreign minister affirmed his country's resolve to join the EU and urged the bloc to take courageous steps to advance its bid.