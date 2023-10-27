EU credibility on the line as Gaza shifts focus from Ukraine

Almost three weeks since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly terrorist assault into southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, the outlook remains bleak.



Israel's response — a total blockade on Gaza, the Palestinian territory governed by Hamas, plus massive air strikes to take out its combatants — has unleashed humanitarian devastation and killed more than 7,000 Palestinians as of late Thursday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

In the meantime, more than 220 Israelis are still being held hostage, and Hamas has fired more rockets into Israel. Many of those who have perished on both sides are children.



For the 27 EU leaders gathering in Brussels on Thursday, the priority was to use their collective clout to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza and push for hostages seized from Israel to be set free unconditionally.



But, on the first day of a two-day summit and as in past weeks, leaders and senior EU officials have struck different tones. The whole EU has unequivocally condemned Hamas's attacks. However, some member states have taken a tougher line on Israel's response than others.