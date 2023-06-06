EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

Borrell admitted early in his address to the security forum that "Europe is still largely seen as an extra-regional actor with limited impact on the regional security dynamics of the Indo-Pacific or Asia."



"My core message," he added, "is that the European Union is a reliable security partner. We are not a classic military alliance; we are not a traditional great power throwing its weight around. We don't have the 6th or 7th Fleet to be deployed in the Indo-Pacific."



However, Borrell said that some European countries "have a certain technological capacity that we want to develop in order to become a 'smart enabler,' investing in shared security."



Shada Islam, a Brussels-based commentator on EU affairs, told DW that most Asian countries know that the EU will not become a real security actor, on par with the US or China, "and they don't want that to happen anytime soon."



The EU's value in the region, she added, is its soft security or non-traditional-security credentials, from fighting piracy and illegal fishing to combating climate change and poverty. Indeed, analysts reckon that European engagement can benefit from low-profile — and low-controversy — form of cooperation.



However, this low profile has limited European involvement in formal security platforms in Asia. The EU was only recently allowed to participate in the annual East Asia Summit (EAS), the Indo-Pacific's premier forum for strategic dialogue.



European officials are also excluded from the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), a regional-led forum.



The European Union, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom still have pending applications to join, although France and the UK will this year participate in several ADMM-Plus created Experts' Working Groups, which are lower-level platforms for discussion.



Xuechen Chen, an assistant professor in politics and international relations at Northeastern University, London, told DW it's unlikely the EU will join the ADMM-Plus in the short term.



"The EU sees itself as a critical security actor, especially in non-traditional security areas," she said. "However, ASEAN and its member states still see the EU primarily as a market power and a major economic actor, rather than a security actor in the region."



There is also a problem with representation, further complicating engagement. China and Russia, and potentially India, which have been ADMM-Plus members for years, are opposed to several more Western democracies joining regional frameworks. France and Germany often want to participate individually, but some Asian governments would prefer a centralized European contingent.



"What Asia does not want are dozens of European ministers joining these meetings and complicating the discussions," said Islam.