EU gas reserves reach 90% ahead of November deadline

The natural gas reserves in the European Union are filled to 90% of their capacity well before the target date of November 1, the European Commission announced on Friday.

Gas storage levels have reached 1,024 TWh, or 90.12% of storage capacity, equivalent to just over 93 billion cubic meters of natural gas, a commission statement said.

"The EU energy market is in a much more stable position than it was this time last year," European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, recalling the summer of 2022 when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

She added that the EU is "well-prepared for winter," but investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency could further strengthen the EU's position.

The commission estimates that with 90% storage full, the EU will have enough gas to cover a third of its winter needs. However, the levels ​​differed depending on the EU country. Spain has 99% of its capacity filled, while France has 83% and Latvia 77%. In Germany, it's around 92%.