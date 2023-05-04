EU plans 'war economy' bullet production to aid Kyiv

Amid months of headlines about Ukraine's dwindling stocks of ammunition as it fights off Russia, the European Union unveiled a fresh initiative to speed up its own arms manufacturing over the next 12 months on Wednesday.

"The European defense industry has to see how we can move into war economy mode," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who has been touring munitions factories in the past few weeks, told reporters in Brussels.

"We're talking about expanding existing production, modernizing production, perhaps creating new production lines and new factories within plants which are already there, and also reconversion of old ammunition plants, which can be adapted to current standards," he said.