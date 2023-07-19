EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU, Latin American and Caribbean leaders met for the first time in eight years. Free trade and climate change are on EU-CELAC summit agenda.

The two-day EU-CELAC summit on July 17 and 18 in Brussels is the first time European Union, Latin American and Caribbean leaders have met in eight years — and they have much to discuss.

In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union wants to intensify relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said regions of the world that share similar values have to develop a strategic network. He has also said the EU needs to become less dependent on China.

That makes Latin American and Caribbean states potential suppliers of raw materials and energy as well as target markets and partners in the fight against climate change. With that in mind, the European Commission published its New Agenda for Relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean in early June.