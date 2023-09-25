EU tells China spy and sanction laws could spook investors

What did the trade chief say?

Dombrovskis said tight security laws and a more "politicized" business environment have left European companies unsure of their legal obligations when operating in China.

As a result, he said in a speech at Beijing's Tsinghua University, some questioned their future in the world's second-largest economy.

A new foreign relations law partly aimed at beating foreign sanctions, plus a recent update to anti-espionage laws, were "great concern to our business community," Dombrovskis said.

"Their ambiguity allows too much room for interpretation. This means European companies struggle to understand their compliance obligations: a factor that significantly decreases business confidence and deters new investments in China," the commissioner warned.

"The EU and China both benefited immensely from being open to the world," he said.

"European companies still want to invest here — but only if the conditions are right."

Beijing's tacit support for its ally Russia amid the war in Ukraine was also a big factor in "reputational risk" for China, Dombrovskis warned.