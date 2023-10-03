EU touts support for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv

Waning support from the West?

But question marks still linger over future Western support. On Sunday, Slovakian elections saw the populist and openly pro-Russian Robert Fico emerge victorious on a ticket of ending military support to Ukraine. If Fico manages to lead the next coalition government and makes good on his promises, Slovakia might join Hungary in obfuscating the passage of aid to Kyiv.



Even Poland, one of Ukraine's closest backers, said last month that it would stop sending weapons to Kyiv. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki quickly insisted his comments had been misinterpreted, and that in fact the government would only stop sending newer weaponry.

Warsaw's comments came at a moment of high-tension dispute over Ukrainian grain exports. Elections are weeks away in Poland, and Morawiecki's right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) relies on farmers for its voter base — a group heavily affected by cheap Ukrainian grain imports.

In the United States, aid to Ukraine has been temporarily paused during tense budget negotiations. A stopgap funding bill passed to avoid government shutdown does not foresee aid to Ukraine. President Joe Biden is still pushing to find a solution.

Kuleba sought to minimize concerns on Monday. The Ukrainian politician said he did not believe Washington's support was waning, describing the issue as an "incident" rather than systemic, news agency Reuters reported. On the Slovakian elections, Kuleba said it was too soon to say what stance of the new government in Bratislava would take on military aid to Kyiv.

Nothing in Kyiv on Monday suggested anything like a sea change in EU policy toward Ukraine, but it appears that unwavering support may come to clash more frequently with domestic concerns. The skyrocketing cost of living and inflation in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine has posed a huge strain for many people living in the EU.