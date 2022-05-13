Europe's Covid death toll tops 2 mn: WHO
The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Europe has exceeded two million, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office said.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region has surpassed 218 million, and 2,003,081 deaths have been reported, reports Xinhua news agency.
"While this number is devastating, it represents a fraction of the overall deaths directly and indirectly associated with Covid-19, as the WHO's report on excess mortality during the pandemic has shown," the Office said in a statement.
It noted that although the number of new infections is decreasing in the region, Covid-19 remains a lethal virus, particularly for unvaccinated and clinically vulnerable individuals.
WHO Europe urged the broad public to take immediate and long-term action on multiple fronts.
"These include protecting the most vulnerable, continuing to monitor the virus and its spread, keeping health systems ready for any developments of the pandemic, and tackling its long-term impacts," it said.
