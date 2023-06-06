Fact check: Viral video of the Kakhovka dam explosion is old

The cause and authorship of the explosions at the Kakhovka dam are still unclear. What is clear, however, is that the viral video does not show Tuesday's explosion. Image reverse searches of stills from the video using, for example, Tineye and Google reveal that the video shown is already from 2022. On November 12, several media reported on an explosion at the Kakhovka dam. At that time, retreating Russian troops had destroyed parts of the dam. Satellite images showed the destruction of the dam after the November explosion.