Fact check: Who's behind the deadly Gaza hospital blast?

Rumors and theories about who was to blame for Tuesday evening's devastating blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City have ripped through social media since the night of the strike.

Although very little is known about the circumstances of the blast, it appears certain that a rocket or part of a rocket struck the hospital grounds.

According to the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, which is run by the militant Islamist group Hamas — classified a terrorist organization by the EU, Germany and other states — some 500 people were killed in the blast and ensuing blaze.

However, the actual number of casualties remains disputed and could not be verified at the time of publication.